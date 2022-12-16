Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

