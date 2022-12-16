Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $4.02 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
