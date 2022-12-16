Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $4.02 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.