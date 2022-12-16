Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

