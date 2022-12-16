Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,007 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

