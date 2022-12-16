Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,578 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp comprises approximately 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 10.81% of Orange County Bancorp worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

