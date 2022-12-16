Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,111 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

