Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 138.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 141,305 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $3,077,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.96.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

