Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 684,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,458.0 days.

HULCF remained flat at $8.02 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Hulic has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

