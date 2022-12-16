Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 93,426 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 93,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $245,710.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,230,274 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,620.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humacyte by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

