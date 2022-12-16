Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Purchases A$69,716.01 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 127,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$69,716.01 ($47,105.41).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humm Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 19,453 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$10,543.53 ($7,124.00).

On Friday, October 7th, Andrew Abercrombie 3,299,839 shares of Humm Group stock.

Humm Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.