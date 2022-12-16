Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hyperfine Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of HYPR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,965. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyperfine will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyperfine

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 47,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $33,845.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 47,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $33,845.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 86,495 shares of company stock worth $69,289 and have sold 5,161 shares worth $90,738. Insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

