i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

About i3 Verticals

IIIV opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $762.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

