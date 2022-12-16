Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 57,133 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

