iExec RLC Price Up 8% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $96.49 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

