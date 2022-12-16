IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.66

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.66 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 16.18 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.20), with a volume of 6,337,291 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frances Ward acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £450.16 ($552.28).

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

