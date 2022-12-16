Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 1,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Iida Group stock opened at 15.62 on Friday. Iida Group has a 12-month low of 14.63 and a 12-month high of 15.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.88.

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

