Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 118006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.37).

Ilika Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 15.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.74. The stock has a market cap of £41.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

