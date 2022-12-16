Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 184,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

