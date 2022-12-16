Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $59.42

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.42, but opened at $61.57. Immunocore shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.