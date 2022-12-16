Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $59.42

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.42, but opened at $61.57. Immunocore shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.
Immunocore Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.