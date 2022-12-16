Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 588,645 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $47.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.