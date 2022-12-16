Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 588,645 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $47.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

