IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IN8bio Stock Performance

INAB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IN8bio

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INAB. B. Riley lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on IN8bio in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

