Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 3,767 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.