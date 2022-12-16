Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $225,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.