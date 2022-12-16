Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $225,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
