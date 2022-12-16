Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $733,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after buying an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
