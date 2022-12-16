Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $733,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after buying an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

