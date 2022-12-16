Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

DE stock opened at $429.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

