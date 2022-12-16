Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 242 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14,059.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 130,896 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

