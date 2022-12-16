Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

PFE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.