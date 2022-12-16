IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $178,111.40 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

