IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 135.5% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $278,971.78 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

