Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,590.37

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,590.37 ($19.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,820 ($22.33). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,810 ($22.21), with a volume of 437,372 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8,127.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,620.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.76.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

