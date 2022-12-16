Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.16. 210,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,616,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Indonesia Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Indonesia Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

