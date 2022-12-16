Industry Ventures L.L.C. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Vacasa comprises approximately 2.1% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Vacasa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.33. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

