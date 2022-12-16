Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($44.74) to €47.40 ($49.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.79) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.99.

IFNNY stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

