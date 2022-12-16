Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases 189,675 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 189,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 98,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,911. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.