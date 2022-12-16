Insider Buying: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 865,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC remained flat at $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.