Insider Buying: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 865,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRCC remained flat at $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.