Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.6 %

CBAN stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 63.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

