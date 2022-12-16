Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $26,220.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,723,255.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,580.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

