Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys 146,866 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($81,081.71).

LLOY traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 44.95 ($0.55). 275,552,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,308,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.09. The company has a market cap of £30.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

