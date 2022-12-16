Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Buys 9,020 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,217 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.