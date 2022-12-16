Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 16,153 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 62,392,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,097,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.