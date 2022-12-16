Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells 3,226 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AORT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $512.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
