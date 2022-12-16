Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells 942 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $47.94 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

