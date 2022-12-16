Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.27 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

