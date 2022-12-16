Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $670.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

