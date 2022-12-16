Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Sells $526,755.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

