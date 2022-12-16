Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Sells $526,755.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.74.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
