Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

