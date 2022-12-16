Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$82,485.80 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$82,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$21.59 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pan American Silver Company Profile

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.