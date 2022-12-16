Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $32,490.06 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $26.64 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Q2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Q2 by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Q2

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.