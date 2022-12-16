Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells 24,016 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.