Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 73,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

