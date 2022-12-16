Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 73,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
